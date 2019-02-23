A week after confronting a $1.6 million shortfall in funding for the city’s new public safety facility, the Venice City Council will consider moving forward on another big-ticket item: replacing Fire Station 1 and expanding City Hall.
A $995,761 contract with Sweet Sparkman Architects for architectural and engineering services for the project is on next week’s agenda.
The concept the Council considered last year put the new station at the southwest corner of the City Hall property, opposite the current location. Department vehicles would have still entered from Granada Street but would have exited west, onto Avenue des Parques, instead of onto Harbor Drive.
Residents in the area complained about increased traffic, as well as the lights and sirens of the vehicles.
The concept site plan in the agenda packet shows the new station in the same location as the existing one, with a 4,500-square-foot expansion of City Hall connecting the buildings. That wasn’t a component of the fire station concept last year, though expansion was under discussion.
The additional space would include offices, a new entrance for the Building & Cashier’s Department and enhanced security, according to a memo from Procurement Manager Peter Boers.
The estimated project cost is $9.8 million. The Council began setting aside money for a new fire station two years ago and would use those funds, Building Department reserves and a bridge loan to pay for the project.
The timeline for the project estimates construction beginning in June of 2020 and ending a year later.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• hear an update from Detective Sgt. Rob Goodson on the public safety facility project.
• hear an update from Fire Chief Shaun Carvey on the possibility of the city taking over ambulance service from the county.
• consider approving an inspection program for the 45 septic systems in the city.
• hear a presentation from Venice MainStreet on public space rental fees.
• vote on an ordinance allowing the issuance of certain city permits prior to the approval of project plans.
• vote on two ordinances amending terms of the firefighters pension plan.
• vote on an ordinance amending yard setbacks in the Toscana Isles planned unit development.
• vote on a resolution encouraging Congress to create a stream of resources to address deferred maintenance in the National Parks System.
• hear a presentation on the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
• hear a report from Fleet and Facilities Manager Travis Hout on current and future fleet inventory and operations.
• hear a report from the Environmental Advisory Board.
• consider directing staff to report on city vehicle use.
• hold a private attorney-client session to discuss City of Venice vs. Neal Communities of SW FL LLC, which was recently decided against the city.
• consider approving a contract with American Import Auto Inc., for fleet maintenance.
• consider approving a purchase order for recycling processing and disposal.
• consider approving the purchase of nine new city vehicles.
• swear in officers James Atwell, Ryan Gagliano, Nicholas Hertel, Victor Montanez and Steven Short.
The Venice City Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 26, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can also use that link to watch the meeting online.
