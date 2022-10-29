VENICE — Symphony season begins — not just in Venice — but in cities like Cleveland and New York where residents enjoy world-class musical performances.

Since the arrival of Troy Quinn, who was hired following the 2017-18 season to succeed violinist Kenneth Bowermeister as director of the Venice Symphony, there have been comparisons of Quinn with the late George Szell, who conducted the world famous Cleveland Orchestra from 1946 to 1970, when Szell died at the age of 73.


Email kcool@venicegondolier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments