WELLEN PARK — When Robyn Bell, music conductor, lifts her baton, nighttime magic will ensue at the State College of Florida Foundation’s long-standing musical event, “Evening Under the Stars.”

The evening will start with the sights and sounds of the SCF Presidential Jazz Combo, which will play at the VIP tents at 5:30 p.m. April 15 as a prelude to the performance of the Pops Orchestra featuring Josie Award-winning tribute artist Mark Sanders while following the musical theme of “Oh, What a Night.”


