VENICE — Earlier this year, the Venice code enforcement unit implemented a strict-enforcement policy for violations of the restrictions at the dog beach in Brohard Park.
A sign at the entrance to the park off South Harbor Drive gave notice a month or so beforehand that citations would soon be issued, Community Resource Officer Jose Luna said Wednesday.
Officers patrolling the beach gave out warnings for the same reason, he said.
But the message either didn’t get to some park patrons, or they chose to ignore it, giving recently appointed Special Magistrate Patrick Reilly his first cases to preside over.
The City Council approved hiring Reilly earlier this year to handle code cases in which the party cited either appealed the citation or failed to pay the fine.
On Wednesday, two people had appealed citations they got for violating park rules in February but only John Harkey appeared to argue his case.
He acknowledged that his family had dogs past the southern boundary of the park but said that it was their first time there.
Nothing on any signs they saw on the way in set out the park boundaries, he said, and they went straight to the water and then headed south, encountering no other signs.
“We didn’t even know there was a boundary,” he said.
Reilly said he was sympathetic but he denied the appeal, noting that photos submitted by both sides showed signs.
“It’s a park,” he said. “There’s got to be boundaries to the park.”
He assessed Harkey a $150 civil penalty and $100 as the costs of the proceeding.
Reilly levied the same penalty for the same offense against Dawn McCauley, who didn’t appear to represent herself, and Melissa Quinones, who didn’t contest her citation.
Kayla Williams was fined $75 plus $100 costs, also for a dog park violation.
Daus Capital LLC, 805 South Tamiami Trail, received two fines for overgrown grass — one for $175 and one for $75, plus $200 for costs.
The next magistrate hearing will be in July.
