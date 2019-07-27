By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
One of the items that will eventually make it in front of the Venice City Council after it returns from its annual summer break is a rewrite of the city’s historic preservation ordinance.
The Council adopted a city tax exemption last year to encourage historic preservation. It applies to “100 percent of the assessed value of all improvements to historic properties which result from restoration, renovation, or rehabilitation” if conditions are met and an application is approved. The county has a nearly identical provision.
What the city’s Historic Preservation Board is proposing now is a comprehensive reworking of the process for designating a property as historic, which would impose restrictions on its renovation, rehabilitation or demolition.
Most significantly, the ordinance would allow the board or “any person” to nominate a property for placement on the local historical register. And it would allow the City Council to designate a property as historic even over the objection of the property owner.
Currently, a nomination comes from the property owner and no property can be designated without the owner’s prior written consent.
Board Member Frank Codella chaired the subcommittee that put the draft ordinance together. The board reviewed it at its June 21 meeting.
“The subcommittee agrees that this is good language and a good ordinance to suggest to City Council,” he said. “This is the most important thing we will accomplish as a board, if we accomplish it.”
The ordinance was written to meet the criteria of the Certified Local Government program. If the city qualifies, it could apply for grants related to preservation projects.
Passage is likely some time off, though.
The board itself debated whether to drop a provision requiring that a “certificate of appropriateness” be obtained prior to the demolition of any building over 50 years old. That blanket provision, with no reference to any historic significance, might be seen as an infringement on property rights, some members said.
Board Chair Jean Trammell defended the language as a “simple trigger” for a review of whether there is any historic interest to be protected.
The provision stayed in and the board unanimously approved the draft.
Whether it remains there is yet to be determined. Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, the Council’s liaison to the board, recommended a meeting with the city manager and planning director, as well as review by the city attorney, before the matter comes to the Council.
He said that would be his reaction if he saw it on an agenda now. He would also want to know there had been public input along the lines of the process of adopting the city’s new land-development regulations (LDRs).
Trammell didn’t disagree but said the ordinance should be kept separate from the LDRs for two reasons: because historic preservation is important enough to stand alone and “the Planning Commission takes a very long time to get anything accomplished. We are much further along the trail.”
The Council has already heard from one property owner who has a problem with the ordinance as written.
It’s a “dramatic departure” from the current voluntary ordinance, Don O’Connell said, adding that it would affect about 150 properties.
“The effect is to deny the property owner’s right to demolish their property,” he said. “You might want to go ahead and budget some money for the lawsuits.”
