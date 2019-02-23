A major gasline leak caused by downtown construction activities forced authorities to evacuate the Venice Theatre, KMI Building and businesses in the area Thursday morning, according to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey.
Around 8:30 a.m., the gas line at Tampa and Nokomis Avenue forced the evacuation as a precaution. Motorists and citizens were asked to avoid the area.
Teco Gas was on scene and shut down the line within an hour. Venice Police and Sarasota County Hazmat are also at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Battalion Chief and Safety Officer Craig Runck, with the Venice Fire Department 18 years, said it wasn’t a run of the mill gas leak, but a major two inch gas pipeline that was ruptured.
A water main break the day prior meant the gas was bubbling up through the water. That complicated the repair. Teco’s emergency response team found a new valve off Tampa Avenue at U.S. 41 to shut down the gas line. Then they dug down along the sidewalk near the puncture to crimp it off, placing a protective sleeve over the pipe for later repair.
“We got lucky,” he said. The puncture “popped a little hole” in the pipeline, slowing the amount of gas that could have escaped. And the wind was coming from the south toward the north, taking the strong smell of gas out over Roberts Bay.
