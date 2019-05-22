Several arrests were made in Nokomis on Monday by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, disrupting a significant methamphetamine drug trafficking operation.
One of those arrested, Jennifer Lambert, of Venice, is charged with seven counts of conspiring to traffic drugs with bond set at $120,000. She was also charged with trafficking over 14 grams of methamphetamine. Bond was not available for the last charge.
The Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference on the arrests later this week.
Among those arrested:
Randy Greene, 48, 200 block of Aquila St., Nokomis. Charges: In-custody arrest for six counts of conspiring to traffic amphetamine. Bond: none.
Scott Hill, 58, 300 block of Abenna St., Nokomis. Charges: conspiring to traffic amphetamine, probation violation. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lambert, 44, 400 block of Pinewood Ave., Venice. Charges: seven counts of conspiring to traffic amphetamine, methamphetamine trafficking mover than 14 grams. Bond: none.
Walter Lint, 52, 200 block of Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Bond: $50,000.
Drew Tilson, 29, 600 block of Bristol Lane, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of sale of methamphetamine, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.
Bobbi Jo Whitting, 52, 100 block of Sierra St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Bond: $50,000.
Jimalee Willis, 39, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $7,500.
Suspicious incident reportedMonday evening just after 8:30 p.m., deputies received a report of a young child, possibly in distress, in a wooded area off Lorraine Road in Sarasota.
According to the complainant, he witnessed a young girl approximately 8-10 years old appear near the roadway before running into the woods. He also reported possibly seeing an adult male follow the child into the woods.
Deputies conducted a thorough search of the wooded area and contacted all surrounding residences, in an attempt to locate the child and confirm there were no missing child cases reported.
Patrol deputies received support from the agency’s K-9 and Aviation Units, however, no child was located. In an abundance of caution, a reverse 911 call was placed to all residents within a four-mile radius of where the child was reportedly seen.
At this time, deputies have classified the incident as “suspicious” and concluded their investigation as there is no evidence to corroborate the report.
If with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-5800.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Kaczmorek, 38, 1200 block of Yawl Way, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: none.
Kevin Seuch, 32, 500 block of SR 45, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
Michael Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Colleen Owsiary, 48, 700 block of Medical Boulevard, Venice. Charges: failure to maintain insurance, driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,845.
Brent Bublitz, 42, 1000 block of North Elm Street, Venice. Charges: DUI, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Angelica Cannelongo, 34, 2000 block of Chrysler Avenue, Venice. Charges: Probation violation, introducing contraband into detention facility. Bond: none.
Mark Bailey, 64, 300 block of Roseling Circle, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Brian Smetts, 36, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
Dylan Mosser, 21, 1000 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Leeann Marsden, 26, 1200 block of Prinrode Avenue, Venice. Charge: grand theft of a vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
