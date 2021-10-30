VENICE — Hundreds of volunteers from local churches, organizations and schools descended upon Venice to work on various public areas for Make A Difference Day on Oct. 23.
"This is the greatest city in Florida, and this is why," said Jim Foubister, the organizer for the annual event and a co-director of Tri County Air Conditioning and Heating's Community Comfort Care.
Cars lined up next to the Venice Community Center on Oct. 23 to receive shirts and get their public park assignments for the morning.
Over 400 volunteers of all ages helped clean up and refresh areas around the city.
"It feels good because I love the way the city looks," said volunteer Joyce Puglio.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said the work the volunteers accomplish during the event allows the city to focus on other projects.
Foubister started the volunteer event in 2013 with participants from local churches. The next year, Tri County Air Conditioning and Heating created Serve Florida and invited both the community and churches to participate in the event.
"It's really growing," Foubister said.
The event was named after the national Make A Difference Day and has grown over the years. In 2019, over 600 volunteers attended the one-day event.
"The relationship we have with the city and parks is amazing," Foubister said.
Despite the event being in its 8th year, many volunteers were attending for the first time, including Pauline Forrester who was with Habitat for Humanity.
"It's good to come and help the city," Forrester said.
One of the larger volunteer groups this year were Venice High students from various groups and clubs.
"Helping the community even if they don't realize it," Lily Figueroa said while laying out mulch in Heritage Park.
Volunteers laying out many bags of mulch at Heritage Park said people were coming up to them and saying thank you or smiling.
"It's a beautiful city and we want to help keep it that way," said volunteer Brenda Minelli.
Apart from the one big event for volunteers, groups like Venice Area Beautification and Keep Venice Beautiful volunteer all year long to take care of the city.
"I like that there are volunteers that make Venice beautiful," said student Milana Ivanenko.
Unlike most years for the annual event, there was not a luncheon afterwards because of the pandemic.
However, Foubister said sometime in 2022, they will be hosting a free lunch at Maxine Barritt Park for any of the volunteers wearing this year's Make A Difference Day shirts.
"I am honored to join with caring friends, individuals, groups from all interests, in the cause of beautifying our home city," Foubister said.
