VENICE — If you are having trouble with rodents, insects or stench because of a dirty trash bin, this local business will clean it for you.
“Bacteria doesn’t necessarily have an odor, but it attracts certain insects and rodents,” said Benjamin Drumgool, a co-owner of Happy Bins.
Happy Bins is a trash bin cleaning service covering areas between Punta Gorda and Lakewood Ranch.
The business was launched in October 2021 by business partners and “lifelong friends” Benjamin Drumgool and Dylan Kona.
Happy Bins has monthly, quarterly or one-time service fees and goes to customer houses after trash collection days. The prices range from $14 to $49 and each additional bin is $10.
Boasting an eco-friendly service, the business does not use any chemicals to clean the bins, Kona said.
“What we use is hot, pressurized water,” he said.
The truck has a water boiler that heats the water to 200 degrees. Through the heat and pressure, it kills the bacteria that lives in the trash bin, he said.
It takes around 30 to 45 seconds to clean the inside and outside of the bins, and then a deodorizer is sprayed inside.
After the trash bin is cleaned, they will bring the bin up to the house with a Happy Bins sticker on it, so the customer knows they have been cleaned.
Drumgool said there were some hidden benefits to clean trash bins.
He said they received feedback from customers about the reduction of insects and rodents after using the cleaning service.
Despite having one truck for now, they use a software for routing so they can minimize gas and run as efficiently as possible. However, their goal would be to have a truck in each area.
As for obtaining and dumping water, Happy Bins works with the city of Venice. The business uses a fire hydrant to fill up and then has city designated places to dump the used water.
With only one truck and two other employees, Happy Bins just hit 500 reoccurring customers and over 1,000 households serviced.
“This started as a side thing for us,” Drumgool said.
Bringing trash can cleaning to the area
Drumgool and Kona grew up in Venice and work full-time at Lift Church as an administrative director and youth director, respectively.
“At the core, we are locals,” Kona said.
Before Happy Bins, Drumgool considered himself a “serial entrepreneur” with other side businesses including an Italian ice company, which he has since sold.
While scrolling through TikTok one day, he saw a business in Texas that cleaned people’s trash bins.
“I can’t believe people are paying to have trash cans cleaned,” he said.
Drumgool had just purchased a house in North Port and wanted to have his trash cans cleaned, but couldn’t find a service.
Around one week later, Kona said he wanted to make some more money and mentioned starting a business together, especially with Drumgool’s background.
“He says I got a crazy idea, you let me know if you are crazy enough to do it with me,” Kona said about Drumgool.
So the two started researching about the industry and how to bring it here.
After raising money, the business partners launched a website to see if there was any interest.
In July 2021, they opened pre sign-ups and were getting two to four people per day signing up.
“We were like oh my gosh, people actually want this service,” Drumgool said.
However, they were waiting on a truck being built in Texas to officially begin the service. When the company told them the truck wouldn’t be ready until December, they decided to buy a used trash cleaning truck.
They flew out to Texas, drove the truck back to Florida and finally started cleaning trash bins in October.
“It’s been uphill from there,” Drumgool said.
The most popular sign-up has been two bins for monthly service, he mentioned.
Aside from residential services, the company also does commercial bin cleaning like dumpsters and home owners associations.
Happy Bins recently received its first HOA contract and will be cleaning every trash bin within that community, Drumgool said.
“People love it so much that they have been referring us to their HOA managers,” he said.
He mentioned brand new communities around the area like the idea of keeping them as clean as possible.
Out of the areas serviced, the “smelliest cans” are from North Port with Sarasota as a close second, according to Drumgool and Kona.
Residents can sign up for cleanings at their website happybinsfl.com
“We want this area to be the best it can be,” Kona said and mentioned the cleanest it can be as well.
