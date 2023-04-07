VENICE — These trees have all the appearance of being giant — except they aren’t.
They sit on furniture and have been pruned and “trained” over the years to bend certain ways, giving the illusion of being large.
They are called bonsai trees, and the art of creating them is growing in popularity in this area, as evidenced from the turnout recently at the Sho Fu Bonsai Society of Sarasota’s Show and Exhibit at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice.
Bonsai is the Japanese term for the art of cultivating and training a plant to create the illusion of a dwarfed tree. Bonsai trees are sometimes traditionally displayed in a tokonoma, consisting of a bonsai tree, a scroll and an accent plant — representing men, heaven and earth, respectively — according to Bonsai Empire.
About 40 society members and newcomers sat in on two bonsai demonstrations put on by D&L Nursery’s David Cutchin and Sho Fu member Jeanne Cosenza.
According to Sho Fu President Christopher Cosenza, many people came to the show.
“Some fell in love with the art of bonsai and joined the Sho Fu Bonsai Society at the exhibit,” Christopher said. “Membership of the nonprofit club is $45 a year; meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota...Most members live in the Sarasota-Venice-Englewood area, but a lot of die-hards drive in from Port Charlotte, Tampa and St. Petersburg.”
There were drawings at the show for such items as a bonsai tool set: scissors, wire cutter and even a branch bender used to hold a branch one wants to bring down to keep in a different place when training a bonsai tree.
Christopher Cosenza said bonsai literally translates in Japanese to “tree in a tray or tree in a pot.” He said the biggest misconception people have is that bonsai is a species of tree.
“It is not a species; almost any tree can be what we call ‘trained’ as a bonsai tree. Also, many people think bonsai trees are indoor trees and that is not true. All trees should be outdoors, unless it’s too cold or a hurricane is coming,” he said. “They need fertilizer, water and the sun.”
One of the trees at the exhibit was the Brazilian Rain Tree that was about 50 years old. It was started in the early 1970s. The tree, like a lot of bonsai trees at the exhibit, is tropical in nature, which is why it thrives in Florida.
“The late Timmie Stewart had trained the tree. Then she donated it to the Sho Fu Bonsai Society for its permanent exhibit at Selby Gardens. We call it the Welcoming Tree for our show,” Christopher Cosenza said.
Chris pointed to a Juniperus procumbens called “Nana Juniper” — or garden juniper, its common name — and said it is his tree. It is roughly 20 years old and it is one of about 150 trees he and Jeanne train.
They continue training the trees, he said.
“The only finished bonsai tree is a dead one,” Christopher said.
Bonsai owners are constantly updating their trees and showing them to their friends and the public.
“We like to educate the public about bonsai; that is the number one goal of the Sho Fu Bonsai Society,” he said.
They like to let club members and friends see what the trees look like after they’ve undergone some additional training.
Smaller plants were placed nearby the larger ones. They are called shitakusa, which means undergrass. They are complementary plants to the bonsai trees, but they don’t overshadow them.
These accent plants round out the exhibit and often tell the story of where the bonsai tree was found. They can depict a season — winter or spring — or a zone, if the bonsai is from the woods or high up in the mountains.
Farther inside the hall was a bougainvillea bonsai tree that had beautiful pink bracts with tiny white flowers inside. Most bonsai artists leave them to add to the attraction of the tree; but many cut them off because they sap energy from the growing plant.
The evergreen ficus tree is able to be trained as a bonsai tree and is sometimes toxic to dogs and cats. Some grow figs, which the artist may remove to enhance tree growth.
“A ficus tree can grow really tall, even to 100 feet, so training its roots can cause it to stay small,” Christopher said. “Eliminating a layer of roots or planting them as a bonsai tree in a container helps restrain the tree from growing, as well as branch pruning.”
John Baer, of Venice, took a tour around the exhibit and said this was the second time he had seen the bonsai show. He is not a member of the society but loves the bonsai trees. He pointed out one that drew his attention.
“Bonsai trees show age, struggle and are a beautiful attraction. This one looks like it’s on a craggy cliff with water flowing over it in windswept motion. I like that it shows movement,” he said.
For more information, visit www.shofubonsai.org or send an email to shofubonsai@gmail.com.
