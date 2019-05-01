A South Venice man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and ordering his dog to attack her.
The trigger: she called Uber so his brother could get to the bus station and return home to Tennessee.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
Law enforcement were called the defendant’s home in the 6200 block of Raven Road on Wednesday, April 24, around 3 p.m.
The female victim, whose name and relationship with the defendant was redacted, said the defendant became upset and attacked her after she informed him she had called an Uber for his brother, who was attempting to catch a Greyhound bus in Sarasota.
She told deputies he grabbed her hair and began hitting her in the face, then threw her on the couch face down and grabbed her nose and mouth from behind, restricting her from breathing.
He reportedly told her she “needed to just die.”
He then allegedly commanded his dog Lucky to attack her. The dog bit the victim on her lip.
She was then dragged out of the garage to the front yard, where the defendant threw dirt on the victim and sprayed her with a hose in the face to the point, again, where she could not breathe, according to the arrest report.
She freed herself from the defendant and ran away.
Deputies say the victim had injuries to her mouth, nose, neck, and a bump on her forehead. Her clothing was ripped and she was wet and covered in dirt.
He had only a couple of small scratches on his hand.
Ivan Shkrobut, 54, was arrested and charged with committing felony battery with injuries.
Shkrobut was released the next day pending trial after posting bond in the amount of $1,500.
