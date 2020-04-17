VNassault041820

CHRISTOPHER McNAMARA

SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice man was arrested for pulling a gun on his roommate, according to authorities.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:

About 5 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to a home in the 2100 block of Park Road.

At the residence, a person claimed Christopher McNamara, 66, had held a pistol to their head, according to a report from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

It said the two had been in an argument earlier in the day. The victim, whose name was redacted, left the area while McNamara stayed behind.

About 30 minutes later, the victim returned to see McNamara pushing the victim’s bicycle to the curb. The victim yelled at McNamara, who went back in the house and locked the front door.

When the victim unlocked the door, McNamara allegedly was standing inside and pointed a handgun at the victim’s head — threatening to kill him.

The victim dropped what he had in his hands and ran from the scene, the report states.

When deputies arrived, McNamara was visibly intoxicated, authorities said. He showed deputies were the gun was stored in his closet bedroom. It was recovered with a fully loaded magazine. No bullets were found in the chamber.

McNamara said he’d been in an argument over the victim’s girlfriend living with them and wanted them out of the house.

McNamara was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was released the next day after posting a $5,000 bond.

His arraignment takes place June 5.

