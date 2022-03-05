Erik Spaulding

NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man allegedly stabbed a victim in the neck after being asked to move from in front of a TV, according to authorities.

Erik Spaulding, 44, of the 100 block of South Jessica Street in Nokomis, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

On Tuesday night, the victim allegedly told Spaulding to stop blocking the TV, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After the statement, Spaulding then allegedly charged at the victim with a knife and struck the victim’s neck.

He allegedly said, “I’ll kill you next time,” according to a report.


Before leaving, Spaulding hit the victim on the side of the head with the knife, stated an affidavit.

A witness said he heard the incident and the victim say, “put the knife down,” a report stated.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his neck and left ear.

Spaulding has prior arrests, including robbery with a weapon and larceny.

He is currently in custody with a $15,000 bond. His arraignment is April 8.

