Randolph Matthew

VENICE — After a gas station employee reported a dispute, a Venice man allegedly threatened to kill the employee over the phone, according to authorities.

Randolph Matthew, 49, of the 600 block of Devon Road in Venice, was charged with harassing communication by phone call.

In late January, the victim had called the police about a dispute in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail in Venice.

Matthew allegedly called the victim and asked if she was the one calling the police on him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He then allegedly said he was going to come kill her.


Matthew did not show up to the location, but called three other times, stated a report.

Before the victim left work early, Matthew allegedly called another time and said he was heavily armed and watching her from outside.

He also allegedly told the victim, “I’m coming after you,” stated an affidavit.

A report stated the victim was scared and upset over the phone calls.

Matthew has prior arrests, including burglary, trespassing, resist officer, fraud, battery on officer and crimes against a person by threat, according to records.

Matthew is currently in custody with a $5,000 bond. His arraignment is March 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments