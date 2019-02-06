Venice police arrested a Sarasota man for domestic battery a month after a previous arrest for the same crime. It’s his third arrest in seven months for similar crimes.
George Cavazos, 48, 1800 block of Siesta Drive, was arrested in a Venice motel on the Bypass on Jan. 29.
According to an arrest report, Cavazos allegedly hit the woman a day earlier in the left eye during a verbal argument at the motel, causing abrasions to her face and injuring a rib.
Two days before Christmas Day, 2018, Cavazos was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery after he also allegedly fractured the left eye socket of a woman. It’s not clear from the redacted report if it was the same victim.
In that incident, Cavazos reportedly demanded the woman take him to Publix, then demanded money. When she told him she didn’t have any, he exploded. The victim was found in the parking lot bleeding profusely, injured in the left eye which was swollen and red. The victim was too scared to report the attack. A roommate called 911 after seeing the injury, which required staples to close.
Cavazos left the scene and was later found at his residence with minor scratches on his leg and arms, and dried blood on his nose. He claimed the woman pulled a knife on him and he acted in self defense. Deputies said he rolled around on his shell driveway prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Alcohol was involved.
On June 25, 2018, Cavazos was arrested for aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. In that incident, he allegedly retrieved a kitchen knife and threatened to do a woman harm if she kept “acting up.” He told authorities the scratches found on his chest were from a pair of needle nose pliers used on him. Charges were dropped.
In the latest arrest, police were unable to confirm the foreign-born man’s residency status.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Fouraker, 35, 200 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a designer drug. Bond: none.
• Colton Corpus, 18, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Vehicle theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Carl Bailey, 45, 300 block of Pinewood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
• Joan Cosci, 66, 100 block of Navigation Circle, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Charles Jones, 63, 200 block of Laurel Hollow Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles
