SOUTH VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Port Charlotte man Monday who allegedly shot and killed a woman at point-blank range while she sat in her vehicle at a South Venice bank.
William Robert Tollard, 47, is charged with a single count of murder.
He is in custody at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility without bond while the investigation continues.
The woman's identity is being withheld under Marsy's Law.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Girasone said deputies responded shortly after 9 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at the BB&T Bank, 160 Pointe Loop Drive, and found a 40-year-old woman deceased in the driver seat of a white Jeep in the parking lot.
A witness in the drive-thru lane told deputies that he heard two gun shots and then, after he pulled away, saw Tollard walk up to the victim’s vehicle, scream, "You can't do that to me. Who do you think you are?" and fire approximately seven more shots.
The witness said Tollard walked calmly back to his truck and drove away, passing within 5 to 10 feet of him while staring at him, according to the arrest report.
Another witness observed Tollard fire a black handgun at the victim's vehicle and drive away in a black pickup truck.
Both witnesses identified Tollard in a lineup.
The victim was shot in the neck, chest and arms, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pick-up truck was quickly located by deputies unoccupied near the intersection of Princess Lane and Jacaranda Boulevard. A black handgun was found on the front passenger seat with the magazine taken out.
Tollard was found on foot a short time later and taken into custody near Sklar Drive and Jacaranda Boulevard.
He and the victim are known to one another; however, their relationship is also protected under Marsy’s Law.
This story will be updated.
