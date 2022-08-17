OSPREY — An Osprey man was arrested for allegedly hitting a 13-year-old Pine View student riding a bicycle in a crosswalk, then allegedly taking his damaged car to an auto body shop in Tampa.

He allegedly left the scene at East Bay Street in Osprey on Tuesday afternoon. He was only found later when a person reported the car driving around with a bashed-in driver's side window.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments