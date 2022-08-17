OSPREY — An Osprey man was arrested for allegedly hitting a 13-year-old Pine View student riding a bicycle in a crosswalk, then allegedly taking his damaged car to an auto body shop in Tampa.
He allegedly left the scene at East Bay Street in Osprey on Tuesday afternoon. He was only found later when a person reported the car driving around with a bashed-in driver's side window.
David Ching-Cheng Chang, 65, of the 800 block of East Bay Street in Osprey, was charged with hit and run causing serious bodily injury, evidence destroying, and hit and run involving damage to property.
The teenager, of Sarasota, is in serious condition at All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. She was riding her bike at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when she was hit.
"A civilian saw the suspect vehicle, not even knowing there was a crash," Florida Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Kenneth Watson said.
He said the person noticed the windshield was broken and the car had front end damage, so they notified authorities.
The car belonging to Chang was found at an auto body repair business in Tampa, according to a news release.
Florida Highway Patrol stated Tuesday evening that the driver of the vehicle left the scene at Old Venice Road and East Bay Street near Pine View School.
The vehicle was only described as a "dark silver sedan."
The girl was on her bicycle northbound in a crosswalk on East Bay Street just off Old Venice Road. There were flashing yellow lights and signs, according to the FHP report.
The driver of the westbound sedan on East Bay Street struck the bicyclist. She and her bicycle were thrown into the westbound lane of the street.
The crash remains under investigation.
Chang is currently in custody with a $9,120 bond. His arraignment is Sept. 30.
Pine View School Principal Stephen Covert said help is being provided to students who need it.
"With the parent’s permission, I want to share that one of our students was struck on their bike near the intersection of Old Venice Road and Bay Street," Covert said.
Additional counselors will be available to assist the school's counseling team for any students or parents that need to talk with someone, he said.
In his statement, Covert also shared a link to Florida Highway Patrol's website, which has tips on bike, pedestrian and back-to-school safety for driver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.