SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice man arrested for possession of child pornography appears to have died by suicide, authorities said.
Bernard Jerrod Smolow, 52, was arrested on Oct. 19 and released on bond the same day.
His wife found him two days later, on the morning of Oct. 21, unresponsive on the bathroom floor.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office incident report, the medical examiner stated there were no external signs of injury.
A near empty bottle of Zolpidem, prescribed to Smolow for insomnia, was found near the body. The prescription was almost two years old.
Inside the bathtub were pillows and other bedding. Deputies found two small mostly empty bottles of whiskey next to a cup of coffee in the kitchen.
Smolow left a note, which his wife found inside the home, according to the report. The contents were not disclosed.
Smolow was arrested after authorities alleged he downloaded child pornography at his residence and at his place of business in Venice over the summer, according to an arrest report.
It was the latest arrest due to cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which monitors access to known child pornography or erotic images on certain websites.
A search warrant was executed on Bernard’s business. Several compact discs containing child porn were recovered from his work desk. Fifty more images of non-illegal child erotica — what investigators termed “age difficult images” — were also found.
He was charged with 21 counts of possession of obscene material depicting sex by a child, and bonded out the same day.
The next day, Oct. 20, the Smolows were busy replacing computers to set up a new e-commerce business, since the others had been confiscated during his arrest.
His wife told authorities they went to bed around midnight, and that he did not appear suicidal. She found him dead early the next morning.
The Sheriff's Office has initiated a death investigation. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.
The Gondolier Sun published the arrest story on Oct. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.