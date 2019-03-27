An Englewood man was charged with domestic battery for the sixth time.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
The defendant and his “significant other” got into an argument March 21 near midnight when the man allegedly hit the female in the neck with a closed fist. It was witnessed by a second person.
Michael Maggio, 56, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, was charged with domestic battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond was not immediately available.
The “Let Go” defenseDeputies arrested a Venice area man after he allegedly got into an altercation over an attempt to sell someone else’s property.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
On March 21, around noon, the victim said he was out in his garage and saw the defendant attempting to take his chop saw. When the victim went to shut the garage door, the defendant struck him from behind.
The defendant admitted he was attempting to take a photo of the saw to sell on the “Let Go” app. He claimed self defense and said the victim physically grabbed him from behind, and that’s when he proceeded to strike the man in self defense.
Vadim Solovyanchik, 32, was charged with domestic battery. Bond was not immediately available.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Martin Maroskek, 60, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charges: probation violation, grand theft, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Jason Fowler, 22, 21000 block of Chatahoochie Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brian Sink, 35, 4600 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $1,000.
Daniel Cassanos, 29, 1700 block of Faust Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond:$120.
Alice Schlenther, 40, 300 block of Elder Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Venice, reported the following arrest:
Fred Mitchell, 51, 5000 block of Adina Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
