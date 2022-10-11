E and Z US Roofing

Eric Ziko, of Ocoee, was accused of unlicensed contracting in Bay Indies.

VENICE — A man was accused of unlicensed contracting and entering a contract to replace a roof of a mobile home for $47,000, according to authorities.

Eric Ziko

Ziko

Eric Ziko, 36, of Ocoee, Fla., was charged with contracting business without certification and performing work without building permit. 


