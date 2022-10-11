topical Man arrested on unlicensed contracting charges Victim had already paid 50% deposit, police say STAFF REPORT Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eric Ziko, of Ocoee, was accused of unlicensed contracting in Bay Indies. PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE POLICE VENICE — A man was accused of unlicensed contracting and entering a contract to replace a roof of a mobile home for $47,000, according to authorities. Ziko Eric Ziko, 36, of Ocoee, Fla., was charged with contracting business without certification and performing work without building permit. On Sunday, Venice Police saw Ziko's truck at a house in Bay Indies, according to a probable cause affidavit. He allegedly presented himself as a licensed roofing contractor with E and Z US Roofing to the victims and entered into a contract to replace the roof of a mobile home for $47,000.The victims had already paid Ziko a 50% deposit, a report stated."We have been working pro-actively 7-days a week to combat bad actors with intentions of taking advantage of the good people of Venice," Venice Police posted on social media.Ziko was held for Orange County authorities. His arraignment is Dec. 2. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Practicing Without A License Bay Indies Licensed Roofing Contractor Florida Trending Now Venice teen killed in Arcadia crash Venice Theatre will come back even better GoFundMe started for two Venice High teachers Cops: Shooting in Osprey leaves one dead Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen killed in Arcadia crash Venice Theatre will come back even better GoFundMe started for two Venice High teachers Cops: Shooting in Osprey leaves one dead Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.