Man bicycling across country stops in Venice He is raising awareness for men's health issues By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Mar 30, 2022

Pete Lietz is cycling from Key West to Washington state to raise awareness for men's mental health. He stopped in Venice on Monday morning, which was just five days into his 4-month journey.

VENICE — In an effort to raise money and awareness for men's mental health, Pete Lietz is cycling 6,000 miles across the country."It's always good to raise awareness," he said.Starting out in Key West last week, Lietz stopped in Venice on Monday afternoon during his long journey to the state of Washington.Originally from New Zealand, he lives in New York and came up with the idea during the pandemic.Lietz mentioned mental health awareness, especially men's, had always been a passion of his, so he decided to raise money for Movember, a group that helps raise awareness for men's health issues.He called the cycling journey InPursuit2022, which stood for "in pursuit of health and happiness." "I use the rides as a platform to raise money for that," he said.Since the beginning of his ride started in Florida, he said it had been "spectacular" so far. Before arriving in Venice, he experienced the Keys and the Everglades."Obviously, there is a personal reason for myself to see if I can do it," Lietz said.Lietz said he has allowed himself four months to complete the ride from Key West to Washington.For those interested in following his journey across the country, Lietz can be found at @InPursuit2022 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.He also has a website inpursuit2022.com
