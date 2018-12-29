A Nokomis man admitted he set a box spring on fire on a trailer porch to get law enforcement’s attention.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report, firefighters and deputies were called to a fire at 203 Sierra St., in Nokomis, on Dec. 17 around 10 p.m.
What they found were two separate areas on fire: one in the front yard and one in the enclosed porch where the flooring and a box spring was set on fire.
Moneil Wooten told authorities that he intentionally set the fire in order to get law enforcement to his residence because he didn’t have a cell phone and people were continually returning to his residence to cause him harm.
Police indicated in the report Wooten appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Nokomis Fire Battalion Chief Sean Thornton said he contacted the Fire Marshal who advised he would not be responding to the scene, and would instead leave the investigation to deputies.
Wooten was placed under arrest for arson and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and then to the Sarasota County Jail for processing.
