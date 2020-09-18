NOKOMIS — Authorities arrested a Nokomis man on allegations he sexually battered a woman, burned her with a blowtorch and called her a "snitch" for talking to investigators about his roommate's recent death.
Douglas Bennett Clark, 51, 400 block of Pinewood Ave., was arrested Wednesday after a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tactical unit tracked him down on Laurel Road in Venice.
According to the arrest report, Clark went to the victim's home unannounced late Tuesday and used narcotics in the kitchen.
The probable cause affidavit states Clark attacked the woman by striking her in the head with a small television. He forced her into a bathroom where he sexually battered her, it states.
"All snitches must pay," he reportedly said as the victim asked him "not to do this."
"This is what happens to snitches," he said, according to the victim.
After the assault, the victim said he "burned her thigh with a blowtorch."
She grabbed it and held it against his arm, she said.
Authorities noted the fresh burn wound to her thigh.
Clark later forced her into his vehicle while he drove to a convenience store before taking her home and leaving the scene.
Detectives noted several injuries on the victim who was treated at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
Throughout the evening, Clark reportedly called the female a "snitch" and said she was going to die for allegedly working with law enforcement about the recent death of one of Clark's roommates.
That death is now an open investigation.
The victim told authorities there may be video surveillance storage devices in Clark's possession that could shed light on the death.
Tactical Unit deputies conducted a traffic stop on Clark near the intersection of Pinebrook Road and Laurel Road where he was taken into custody.
Clark is charged with two counts of sexual battery, and single counts of kidnapping, driving while license suspended, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
On Friday, he remained in custody without bond.
