VENICE — A man who who stabbed another person 22 times because his car was being repossessed has been convicted of three crimes.
Pablo Bautista, 51, attacked a licensed recovery agent who was taking his car in the PGT parking lot in Venice on March 12, 2021, according to a news release from State Attorney Ed Brodsky.
"The defendant (Bautista) confronted the victim and after becoming increasingly angry, attacked the victim, stabbing him 22 times with a knife, including in the neck, head, back, shoulder, side, chest and stomach," the news release stated.
The victim still managed to call 911 but then Bautista grabbed the phone and threw it away, according to the news release.
The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Joshua Wertheim, said heroic efforts saved the victim's life.
“The victim in this case was brutally attacked for just doing his job," Wertheim said. "Fortunately, the officers with the Venice Police Department rendered immediate first aid, and with the help of paramedics and ultimately a trauma surgeon, the victim survived this attack.
"The victim was likely less than minutes away from bleeding out."
Bautista was convicted by a jury Friday of aggravated battery with great bodily harm while using a knife, tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.