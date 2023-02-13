Pablo Bautista

VENICE — A man who who stabbed another person 22 times because his car was being repossessed has been convicted of three crimes.

Pablo Bautista, 51, attacked a licensed recovery agent who was taking his car in the PGT parking lot in Venice on March 12, 2021, according to a news release from State Attorney Ed Brodsky.


