VENICE — A man died after struggling in the water at Venice Beach on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Venice Fire Rescue reported that a man was in the water swimming and began to struggle. A bystander noticed, pulled him from the water and began CPR.

VFR arrived on scene and continued CPR before transporting the man to ShorePoint Health Venice. 

The man died at the hospital. The cause of death was unclear. 

