The Venice Police Department responded around 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, to The Corner Store/Citgo gas station at 610 S. Tamiami Trail on the Island of Venice, after a citizen called to report finding a deceased man at a table in rear of that business.

"We are in the early stages of the investigation, but there appears to be no threat to the public," according to a VPD Facebook post.

