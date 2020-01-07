VENICE — The Venice Police Department released the name of a man found dead in a shopping plaza parking lot.
Zachary Paul O'Meara, 36, of the Pinebrook subdivision in Venice, was found dead in his car in a parking lot in the 1400 block of E. Venice Avenue in late December.
Authorities said they believed the man died of suicide.
According to a Venice Police Department report, O'Meara was discovered after noon Dec. 22, when a couple who were shopping inside Hallmark returned to their vehicle, which was parked next to O'Meara's red 2013 Chevrolet Impala.
The female witness asked her boyfriend if the man in the vehicle was OK. He checked and noticed the victim was hunched over and had a beer sitting next to him. He thought the victim had passed out, until he noticed blood. Seeing a possible gun in the victim's lap, the witnesses left the scene.
Police arrived with their weapons drawn at 12:43 p.m., and found the victim shot in the head. A firearm was discovered in the victim's lap.
A Publix employee told police he'd arrived at work on that Sunday at 4:30 a.m. and saw the same red car in the parking lot. He said the vehicle seemed suspicious, but he didn't approach it because it was raining and he assumed it was another employee's vehicle.
The report does not mention any witnesses hearing a gun shot, nor does it speculate on the estimated time of death.
Venice Police issued a statement the same day, saying a death investigation was underway and provided the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255.
The investigation continues, according to VPD. A Medical Examiner's report will likely take months to complete.
It is the Gondolier's policy not to publish the names of people who die by suicide unless it occurs in a public setting.
