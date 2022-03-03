Douglas Mutschler

Mutschler

SARASOTA — A Venice man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison and five years of sexual offender probation for attempting sex acts on a child in 2019.

Douglas Mutschler, 40, of Venice, was arrested in the summer of 2019 during a traveler sting operation by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

At the time, Mutschler was already on felony probation out of Seminole County for child abuse from having sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl.

"The defendant's conduct became more egregious," and he targeted a 14-year-old girl, who he believed was home alone, stated a release.

For the charges of attempted lewd or lascivious battery and traveling to meet a minor to engage in sex, Mutschler was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison and five years of sexual offender probation, which will require him to wear a GPS monitor upon his release from prison.

He will also have to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

"The internet can be a very scary place for children in our community," Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz said. "Law enforcement's dedication to ensuring the safety of our children by designed operations, such as this one, make Sarasota a much safer place for all of us. Detective Clark's dedication to this case is a huge factor in getting this sentence and catching this defendant before he was able to offend on any other child."

