Frank Szakacs

Frank Szakacs

SARASOTA — A registered sex offender who got into a locked car and sexually assaulted a disabled, non-verbal autistic adult with the mental capacity of a child has been sentenced to life in prison.

Frank Szakacs, 62, who is homeless, received the sentence after being found guilty by a jury of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation upon a disabled person and one count of burglary of a car while committing a battery, according to a news release from State Attorney Ed Brodsky.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments