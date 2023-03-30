SARASOTA — A registered sex offender who got into a locked car and sexually assaulted a disabled, non-verbal autistic adult with the mental capacity of a child has been sentenced to life in prison.
Frank Szakacs, 62, who is homeless, received the sentence after being found guilty by a jury of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation upon a disabled person and one count of burglary of a car while committing a battery, according to a news release from State Attorney Ed Brodsky.
Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug oversaw the trial, March 27-30, at the Sarasota County Courthouse.
Szakacs, who has a large Superman tattoo on the top of his head, committed the offenses upon a disabled adult outside of a store in a busy shopping plaza near Stickney Point Road and U.S. 41.
The victim’s mother went inside to go shopping and left the car locked with the windows partway open for her child.
About 10 minutes later, as she was getting ready to leave, a clerk noticed a car door was open. The mother went outside and found Szakacs on top of her child in the front passenger seat.
The victim's hands were being held over their head by Szakacs. The mother repeatedly tried to pull Szakacs off her child, but he refused, saying the victim was "beautiful," according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The jury heard testimony that Szakacs had lured the victim out of the car with pizza.
“The Defendant’s commission of these crimes, in public and broad daylight, is shocking," Assistant State Attorney Ryan Felix said. "Unfortunately, the reality is that predators will seek to exploit those most vulnerable whenever and wherever they can.
"Thank goodness for the good Samaritan who witnessed what was happening, told law enforcement, and ultimately the jury. As a result, Szakacs will never be able to walk the streets again.”
Szakacs was a registered sex offender at the time he committed these crimes. In 1996, Szakacs was convicted in Ohio for a sexual offense upon a 10-year-old child. He has been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender numerous times.
