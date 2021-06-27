NORTH VENICE — A 39-year-old man is hospitalized after being bit on the leg by an alligator Sunday morning.
According to Venice authorities, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received the report at 10:50 a.m. that the victim was bit while in a pond off Precision Drive in North Venice.
Precision Drive is a road just off Interstate 75 that leads to the PGT Customs Doors facility.
“Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue responded, and the man was flown by helicopter to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries to the left leg,” the city said in a news release. “FWC officers, as well as an FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper, have been dispatched to the scene.”
The city said the FWC is investigating.
It’s the second alligator incident in the area in a month. A Tampa man was bit on the head Sunday, May 30, when seeking shark teeth in the Myakka River near Snook Haven.
“Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida,” the news release said.
Anyone with concerns about an alligator can call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.
“When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, FWC will dispatch one of their contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation,” it said. “FWC also works to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about living with alligators.”
