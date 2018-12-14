A Bradenton man is dead after a freak accident Friday morning on I-75 near River Road in Venice.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported a box truck was driving southbound near milemarker 190, one mile south of River Road, around 10:30 a.m. when the passenger noticed the side door was not shut all the way.
The passenger got out of his seat in the cab and entered the rear section of the truck, on the right side, to shut the side door. Troopers say the man lost his balance and fell out of the truck.
Wind likely caught the door while the man tried to grab the handle, forcing it to swing open and jolting the passenger off balance out onto the roadway, said State Trooper Ken Watson.
The truck was driving against sustained winds of 25 coming from the south at the time of the incident.
FHP is still trying to determine whether the victim was run over by one or several cars, or whether he was hit at all. Witness statements provided differing answers, which is why FHP is encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident to call them.
The victim, 38-year old Brandon S. Inman, 38, died at the scene.
He and driver Justin J. Hamilton, 33, both from Bradenton, were traveling in a My Gorilla Garage truck at the time of the incident. The company, which provides professional floor coating systems, opened in Sarasota last year.
All lanes of I-75 South were reopened around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
FHP continues to investigate the accident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to call *347 (*FHP), or 941-751-8350.
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.