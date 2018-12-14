Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. SSW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.