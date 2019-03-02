A Port Charlotte man was killed when a driver struck a car on Interstate 75, went off the highway, then struck the victim who was standing on grass outside his vehicle.
The truck involved was recovered Thursday morning at U.S. 41 and State Road 681, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said. The driver has not yet been identified.
The victim was Jorge Quezada, 75.
Quezada was on the passenger side of his Toyota RAV4 parked on the right shoulder of I-75 about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Mile Marker 202 southbound when he was struck and killed by a driver in a 2005 Ford truck.
The driver of the Ford then struck a power box to a Department of Transportation warning sign and fled the scene, authorities said in a report released Thursday morning.
The report states the crash began moments earlier as Cheryl Sowards, 47, of Venice, was southbound in the center lane in a 2013 Honda CRV. The Ford truck failed to slow down behind her.
The front left side of the Ford struck Sowards’ CRV, then the Ford “traveled off the roadway to the right toward (Quezada’s vehicle) causing the front of (the Ford)” to strike Quezada’s vehicle and Quezada “at the same time,” the report states.
Vivianna Quezada, 50, of Port Charlotte was sitting in the vehicle’s passenger seat when it was struck. She was not injured.
Sowards, likewise, did not report any injuries to authorities.
“The investigation remains open regarding further attempts to obtain information regarding Driver 1,” the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Watson said authorities are trying to determine who the driver was, now that they have the vehicle involved in their possession.
“We’re following up on all of the leads that we have,” he said.
Watson said the driver likely would have received a citation or a court appearance for the relatively minor wreck involving Sowards, but in the apparent attempt to speed away, made the situation tragically worse by striking Quezada.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
