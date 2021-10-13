VENICE — A 69-year-old man was reported missing on Tuesday night after falling off a boat 46 miles from Venice, according to authorities.

"We've been searching close to 13 hours now" said Ayla Hudson, with the United States Coast Guard public affairs for the Tampa Bay area. "We've covered about 100 square miles."

The man was on a fishing boat with others Tuesday night, when someone noticed he was missing and called authorities sometime after 10 p.m.

The United States Coast Guard Station Cortez, Air Station Clearwater, and cutters Diamondback and Shrike crews have been searching areas based off of the boat's track Tuesday night.

If any new information is found, the Coast Guard will adjust the search area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the man had still not been found.

"We are continuing the search," Hudson said.

If mariners have any information or see anything, they are asked to contact the Coast Guard on VHF radio channel 16.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments