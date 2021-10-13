Man missing in Gulf 46 miles off Venice STAFF REPORT Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A 69-year-old man was reported missing on Tuesday night after falling off a boat 46 miles from Venice, according to authorities."We've been searching close to 13 hours now" said Ayla Hudson, with the United States Coast Guard public affairs for the Tampa Bay area. "We've covered about 100 square miles."The man was on a fishing boat with others Tuesday night, when someone noticed he was missing and called authorities sometime after 10 p.m.The United States Coast Guard Station Cortez, Air Station Clearwater, and cutters Diamondback and Shrike crews have been searching areas based off of the boat's track Tuesday night.If any new information is found, the Coast Guard will adjust the search area.As of Wednesday afternoon, the man had still not been found."We are continuing the search," Hudson said.If mariners have any information or see anything, they are asked to contact the Coast Guard on VHF radio channel 16. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mother allegedly puts gun in kindergartener's backpack Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Cops: Nokomis man arrested for obscene child material Food trucks prospering in the area Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mother allegedly puts gun in kindergartener's backpack Dealing with homeless 'a delicate matter' Cops: Nokomis man arrested for obscene child material Food trucks prospering in the area Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Calendar
