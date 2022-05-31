John Thomas Grantham

John Thomas Grantham was reported missing on Monday, according to Venice Police.

VENICE — A 78-year-old man was reported missing in the area of Harbor Lights and U.S. 41 on Monday, according to authorities.

John Thomas Grantham was last seen wearing a white ball cap, sunglasses and a blue button down shirt. According to police, he is an "at risk elderly individual."

If anyone has information, contact the Venice Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-486-2444.

