Man missing in the Venice area
STAFF REPORT
May 31, 2022

VENICE — A 78-year-old man was reported missing in the area of Harbor Lights and U.S. 41 on Monday, according to authorities.

John Thomas Grantham was last seen wearing a white ball cap, sunglasses and a blue button down shirt. According to police, he is an "at risk elderly individual."

If anyone has information, contact the Venice Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-486-2444.
