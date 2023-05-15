SARASOTA — Asolo Rep’s retiring creatives, Michael Donald Edwards (18 seasons) and Linda Digraiele (50 seasons), are leaving enormous shoes to fill when they both retire next month.
They did it with “Man of La Mancha” and its cast and crew that brought “The Impossible Dream” to life in a spartan prison filled with an assortment of characters who seemed devoid of dreams.
They entered one by one even before curtain time for there was no curtain, finding their own spaces, where they would be watched by a solitary guard looking from a window above.
The scene was bleak and bland — until the arrival of Miguel de Cervantes (Mauricio Martinez) and his sidekick, Sancho Panza (Aaron de Jesus), with more luggage than any of the others.
“I am a poet and this is my stage manager,” Cervantes said.
The boisterous entrance elicited a response from one of the otherwise silent group.
“No one enters or leaves this prison without being tried by his fellow inmates.”
Cervantes’ eyes burned with the fire of inner vision. Cervantes, play-acting as Don Quixote, and Aaron De Jesus, playing Sancho, break into song, the title song — “Man of La Mancha.”
Mounting a piece of luggage as though it were a galloping horse, the lead and his cohort, on another improvised steed, gallop forth into the mountains being projected on the prison walls. Other prisoners provide the sound of hoofbeats.
Sancho sees an inn but to Quixote it is a castle.
Yet another prisoner is caught up in the story, a female known as Aldonza, accompanied by The Muleteers. She sings another of the songs that move the story along and into the hearts of the audience.
The hearts of Don Quixote and Aldonza begin to beat faster as the story and music both intensify, yet there is so much more to this story.
With a variety of skillfully done projections as well as other choreographed vignettes that go far beyond the galloping horses of that earlier scene, this production far surpasses any of the best versions done in past years, even on Broadway.
The prison is cold yet the story is anything but. The projections, choreography and musical performances are so moving that there is a standing ovation for Martinez as Don Quixote midway through the 90-minute production.
Those who found themselves nearly leaping to their feet were mostly female; yet, by the end of this production, everyone in the audience stood longer than usual to applaud the cast, despite knowing that treats and champagne awaited in the lobby, as this was the opening night.
Director Peter Rothstein worked with great talent, including choreography by Cat Brindisi, costumes by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, lighting by Marcus Dilliard, sound by Justin Stasiw and projection design by Greg Emetaz.
Beginning with “Cabaret” and closing with this amazing production of “Man of La Mancha,” the season was quite stunning even as it proved a learning experience for the company as it moves forward with the simpler set designs needed for the leap into projections being made in nearly every theater.
The misuse of projections can range from daunting to destructive, but in this production, the creative team found the perfect balance.
The drab prison walls and plain costumes of most of the prisoners helped tell one side of the tale while the projections transported the audience into a setting of beautiful mountains with castles in the distance.
Costumes defined the characters’ personalities, and part of the story was told through occasional bits of choreography like galloping on luggage and a church confessional created by one man holding both arms outstretched with hanging fabric to define the priest’s space.
Tension was added as we in the audience wondered how long that actor could hold his arms outstretched in such a manner.
Unseen but definitely heard and vital to this excellent production is the eight-piece orchestra conducted by Jenny Kim-Godfrey, who also played keyboard and flute.
Songs such as “Dulcinea,” “Little Bird, Little Bird,” “The Impossible Dream,” “Knight of the Woeful Countenance,” “Man of La Mancha” and “Aldonza” define this experience.
There is no intermission. Instead, it is 90 straight minutes of all that makes a musical a classic.
“Man of La Mancha” continues in the Mertz Theatre through June 11. For tickets, call the box office at 941-351-8000 or visit AsoloRep.org.
