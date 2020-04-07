VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports Fernando Altuna, 35, has registered as a sexual offender living in Venice.
Altuna was convicted in 2006 in Lee County of lewd or lascivious battery and violation of probation. He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison followed by seven years and six months of probation.
After his release in 2011, Altuna violated his probation in 2012, 2013 and 2015, receiving jail time.
In 2016, he violated his probation a fourth time and was sentenced to an additional 112 months in prison.
Last month, Altuna was convicted in Sarasota County of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and received 12 months of community control.
He recently relocated and reports he is staying at 1710 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice.
Altuna is under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections, and is not allowed to live within 1,000 feet of a school, childcare facility, park or playground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.