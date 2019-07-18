A man was plucked from Gulf waters overnight after his sailboat capsized.

According to a press release issued by the Venice Fire Department:

At 1:07 a.m. Thursday, July 18, the Venice Fire Department’s Rescue Boat 51 was dispatched to the waters off Longboat Key for a vessel in distress. Along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Longboat’s Rescue Boat 9, Venice firefighters searched the waters looking for the missing vessel. Venice’s rescue team came across the 16-foot Hobie Cat with boat owner Jay Connelly sitting on the capsized hull, located 5.8 miles from shore, between Longboat Key and Siesta Key Beach.

Connelly was brought aboard Venice’s boat and checked medically. He said the waters became extremely rough after the severe evening thunderstorms rolled in on him. The vessel was towed to shore to prevent further accidents from occurring.

