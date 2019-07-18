A man was plucked from Gulf waters overnight after his sailboat capsized.
According to a press release issued by the Venice Fire Department:
At 1:07 a.m. Thursday, July 18, the Venice Fire Department’s Rescue Boat 51 was dispatched to the waters off Longboat Key for a vessel in distress. Along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Longboat’s Rescue Boat 9, Venice firefighters searched the waters looking for the missing vessel. Venice’s rescue team came across the 16-foot Hobie Cat with boat owner Jay Connelly sitting on the capsized hull, located 5.8 miles from shore, between Longboat Key and Siesta Key Beach.
Connelly was brought aboard Venice’s boat and checked medically. He said the waters became extremely rough after the severe evening thunderstorms rolled in on him. The vessel was towed to shore to prevent further accidents from occurring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.