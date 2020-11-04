VENICE — A man who has been protesting outside a Venice nursing home said one of his signs was destroyed by the perpetrator of a sex crime against him.
The man said the molestation took place while he was a patient inside the facility.
Venice Police said an investigation into the case is ongoing.
The Venice Gondolier spoke with the purported victim, but does not disclose the names of sexual crime victims.
The sexual molestation took place, according to the victim, in July after he had a portion of his leg amputated and was supposed to be recovering at the facility. He said he was in the facility for seven weeks.
One night in July, he woke up and was being sexually assaulted, he said.
“I was in so much shock, I didn’t know what was happening,” he said.
The perpetrator allegedly thanked him as he was walking out of the room. And that’s when the victim noticed something else in the attacker’s hand.
“He had taken my diamond wedding ring off and stole it.”
ManorCare officials, in a statement, said patients well-being and safety are their “first concern.”
“For any allegation of abuse, we investigate immediately,” according to the statement from Marketing Communications Director Kelly Kessler. “We have zero tolerance for care issues that may lead to harm to our patients.”
She said federal and state regulations do not permit any disclosure about patient information.
“We will continue to work with the authorities during their investigation,” Kessler said. “The employee in question is no longer at the center.”
The man said he has been protesting much of October and now into November. On Tuesday, there were more incidents, he said.
During the morning, ManorCare officials in Venice were outside with Venice Police, watching as authorities measured to see if the victim was on public property. He was.
Then there was another escalation when, he said, the man who had molested him sneaked up behind him and destroyed a large sign.
“He held the scissors up to me and he said something to me in Spanish that I didn’t understand,” he said. “He ripped down the rest of the sign.”
It was a moment of tension, he said.
“He held the scissors up like he was going to (attack),” he said. “That’s when I backed off.”
The suspect then ran off.
Venice Police are investigating the alleged assault.
It was witnessed by volunteers across the street at Church of the Nazarene, where two Venice precincts were taking part in Election Day 2020.
“After the police left, a man came around behind the bushes there, creeping up behind him and the big orange sign he had there,” Joyce Young said. “He crept down beside him; he cut the ropes. The gentleman saw him, got up and hollered at him. The guy grabbed the sign in his arms and took off running.”
She was too far to hear anything said between the two.
Witness Samantha Gentrup concurred.
“I’m mad at myself that it took me a long time to process what was going on,” Gentrup said. “I’m frustrated because we were watching but it happened so quickly … by that point, the guy had taken off.”
She called it “unfortunate to watch.”
“That man has a message he’s clearly trying to communicate,” Gentrup said.
Young felt for the man.
“It’s a shame someone would do something like that. The man is hurting enough as it is,” Young said.
The victim said he was “90-95% sure” it was the same man who sexually molested and stole from him. He acknowledged the suspect was wearing a hat, mask and sunglasses, but had the same build as the man who molested him.
It wasn’t the only incident Tuesday.
The victim said he then experienced something new. The sprinkler system for the grass was turned on for about 2 minutes; turned off, then turned back on for another few minutes.
ManorCare officials said through their spokeswoman that the sprinklers normally run before 8 a.m.
“Due to the time change, they did not run correctly, and we did shut them off and have adjusted the timer to automatically run daily before 8 a.m. as mandated,” Kessler wrote in a Tuesday email.
But they indicated having trouble with some of his signs.
“The individual did have a large sheet secured on the facility’s property and his car was blocking the driveway, which is a problem for emergency vehicle access,” she wrote. “The facility asked local law enforcement to come and assess the situation. The officer was at the facility and addressed the sign and car with the individual.”
The victim denies the sign was attached to the facility property.
During the afternoon, Venice Police arrived with Venice Code Enforcement, which informed the victim his signs were too big and authorities took down some of them while he protested.
“This whole thing is out of control,” he said. “All I’ve asked for are my medical records … they’ve called the police a dozen times on me,” he said, of the 14 times he’d been there.
He said the records on the incident and other health concerns had been “heavily redacted.”
Venice Police said in a public records request that an investigation is underway but would not be able to give out any other details.
He was worried that situations like his are taking place in assisted living facilities because of COVID-19 restrictions.
He indicated he will be back in the 1400 block of Venice Avenue protesting in front of the facility again.
“I’m not leaving. I’ll be here until that place closes. They don’t know who they’re dealing with … I’ve been offered money from their attorney to go away. They just don’t get it.”
