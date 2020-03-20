WEST VILLAGES — A North Port man is recovering from several “incapacitating injuries” after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a Publix Supermarket parking lot, police said.

According to a North Port Police Department report, the situation occurred at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday in the Publix Supermarket parking lot off Mercado Drive at West Villages Marketplace.

Mark Fiorentino, 70, of IslandWalk in West Villages, was driving at the time and attributed his striking of the victim to glare.

The crash victim, Michael Burke, 63, of North Port, was transported by ambulance to Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

North Port Police said Burke was walking in a marked cross walk with a stop sign in front of Publix when Fiorentino passed another vehicle and accelerated quickly, running through the stop sign and into Burke with his bumper.

Police found Fiorentino at fault in the report and issued a citation for careless driving. The crash was captured on security camera.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments