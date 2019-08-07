STAFF REPORT
A Sarasota man was arrested on Saturday after he threatened to kill a Venice hotel manager.
Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received information on Saturday that 51-year-old David Ashworth contacted the Fox 13 Tampa News Tip Line and other media outlets numerous times indicating he planned to kill a local inn manager in Venice.
Ashworth allegedly contacted the news station using his girlfriend’s phone and emails, and used racial slurs to describe the inn manager, who Ashworth claimed overcharged and kicked out patrons. The name of the inn was redacted in the police report.
“He made my wife cry. Now I must make him die,” Ashworth allegedly said in one message, according to the report.
The defendant said he would “take out” the manager next week, and already had a lawyer to handle his case.
Through investigation, detectives located Ashworth Saturday evening on Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota and took him into custody.
Ashworth, of the 1700 block of Glenhouse Drive, was charged with written threats to kill, a felony. His bond was set at $7,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.