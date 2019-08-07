VNcops080719

A Sarasota man was arrested on Saturday after he threatened to kill a Venice hotel manager.

Detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received information on Saturday that 51-year-old David Ashworth contacted the Fox 13 Tampa News Tip Line and other media outlets numerous times indicating he planned to kill a local inn manager in Venice.

Ashworth allegedly contacted the news station using his girlfriend’s phone and emails, and used racial slurs to describe the inn manager, who Ashworth claimed overcharged and kicked out patrons. The name of the inn was redacted in the police report.

“He made my wife cry. Now I must make him die,” Ashworth allegedly said in one message, according to the report.

The defendant said he would “take out” the manager next week, and already had a lawyer to handle his case.

Through investigation, detectives located Ashworth Saturday evening on Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota and took him into custody.

Ashworth, of the 1700 block of Glenhouse Drive, was charged with written threats to kill, a felony. His bond was set at $7,500.

