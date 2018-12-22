Venice police are investigating the attempted abduction of two females by a man who also works at the Venezia Hotel on the Bypass Monday afternoon.
According to a Venice Police Department report, the incident occurred Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m.
The man, identified as Anthony Jovan Edmonds, 23, of Nokomis, a cook at the hotel, allegedly first tried to close the door behind a woman who was doing housekeeping, confining her to the room.
The woman, 35, was able to break free and exit. Edmonds reportedly chased her and was able to grab her around the waist, but she held onto a guard rail and began yelling for help.
When she broke free again, Edmonds, who is 6 feet 1 inches tall and 230 pounds, allegedly turned his attention on a second female employee. He reportedly ran after her and tried to grab her while she ran inside an office to call for help.
Edmonds then fled to a room on the second floor where officers found him. He allegedly refused to comply with officers’ commands to put his hands behind his back and otherwise tried to evade arrest.
Edmonds, 400 block of Scott St., Nokomis, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony kidnap, two counts of battery, and resisting an officer without violence.
He remains in jail without bond.
The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to the report.
