You could call any of the three men on the charter vessel “Take Me There” that October day a hero. Each played an essential role in saving a man who saves lives for a living.
William “Jay” Micken, captain of the charter boat, decided to take a day off from business and bring out a few friends for some recreational fishing early on Saturday, Oct. 13. While Micken organized the outing, most of the others did not know each other.
On board was Gordie Beckett, a Sarasota County firefighter and EMS technician, and fellow charter boat operator Daniel Smith, both from the Venice area. They were spearfishing with scuba equipment.
Capt. Micken and Matthew Beckel, also Venice area residents, would fish from the vessel.
Smith recalls the day didn’t start out very promising. The current was strong and visibility of the ledge leading to deeper water wasn’t good. It was windy, with two to four foot seas.
Smith went down one last time in 20 feet of water and successfully speared a fish, then surfaced and returned to the boat.
Capt. Micken began maneuvering the boat toward Beckett’s location.
That’s when some of them saw trouble. Micken yelled for Smith to throw Beckett a rope.
“He hardly reached up for the rope. I saw him take a breath, and his head slumped forward,” Smith said.
“I thought, did he just pass out? Or was he messing with his gear? Then I saw the end of his rod disappear into the water. He passed out,” Smith said.
‘It’s go time’
Micken directed those onboard to pull in the rope so it wouldn’t get caught in the prop and disable the vessel. He slammed the boat into reverse and artfully maneuvered the 30-foot vessel until they were able to safely grab Beckett and pull him aboard.
Beckett’s face was blue. So was his body, Smith recalled.
Smith had some CPR training but had never used it.
“It’s go time,” Smith said to the others (although speaking about the incident later, he didn’t recall saying that) and began pumping on Beckett’s chest, interspersed with doing CPR.
Beckel was clearing the deck and securing gear.
Micken was on the radio calling the Coast Guard in St. Petersburg for rescue assistance. He was already doing 20 knots returning to the Venice Inlet when he got through.
Smith had Beckel take over doing the chest compressions, guiding Beckel verbally, while he concentrated on giving CPR.
After 10-15 minutes, they saw water coming out of Beckett’s mouth. Out of the blue, Beckett started breathing on his own. Three to five minutes later they were strong pulls, Smith said.
“We told him to remain laying down, but he was determined to sit up,” Smith recalled.
Fifteen minutes later they met up in the Gulf with Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Officer Michael O’Brien, who made the decision to transfer Beckett onto his boat to get to shore faster. Smith jumped aboard to assist.
By this time, “the victim was conscious but unable to communicate with me,” wrote O’Brien in a Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Old friends
Meanwhile, Venice Master Marine Officer Paul Joyce was also responding to the rescue call in a Venice Marine Patrol vessel, carrying with him two Sarasota County fire medics. When Joyce came across O’Brien’s vessel, the two fire medics transferred onto the county vessel and began taking over care of the victim. To their surprise, they recognized Beckett as one of their own.
Back on shore, Beckett, a rescue/firefighter for 23 years, was transferred to a BayFlite helicopter. He recognized one of the helicopter medics as a former ambulance driver he worked with.
But he was not out of trouble.
Aspirating, he was treated and placed into a decompression chamber at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, the only medical facility in the area with a chamber, then was monitored in the Intensive Care Unit for a few days due to possible pneumonia or infections from ingesting sea water.
It took five hours in the pressurized chamber to push the sea water out of his body, Beckett recalled.
Facebook moment
Following his recovery, Beckett invited the fishermen over to his house for an appreciation steak dinner.
Beckett apologized for turning their day fishing into a nightmare.
Smith, a Venice High School graduate, reminded Beckett it may not have been fun for him, but it was memorable for the rest of them.
“It was rewarding. I came back that day all pumped about what had happened, thinking we saved a life. You made our day. You lived,” Smith said.
They took a group photo which Beckett posted on his Facebook page.
“These are the guys that saved my life. Very grateful!” he wrote.
Reflections
For someone used to saving others, the incident was unsettling for Beckett.
He began as a firefighter with the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department before becoming a Sarasota County firefighter, working his way up to an EMT. He started out in the busiest section of the department in North Sarasota. He still works a second job in the Englewood Hospital emergency room on weekends to keep his rescue skills sharp.
Looking back on the Oct. 13 incident, he knows his rescue could have gone the other way.
Beckett’s mother had passed away a week earlier.
“Had it not been for those guys acting so quickly, I might not be here at all,” Beckett said. “If they hadn’t done what they did, I may be here, but I might be in a wheelchair, or not able to feed myself,” Beckett said.
Lessons learned
He recalls ascending from 100 feet in Gulf water that October day, and the errors made.
He was spearfishing on his own so he wouldn’t accidentally shoot his diving partner — setting aside the buddy rule to keep another diver in sight and in contact.
He’d brought along extra weights that day. When he started to struggle, he didn’t jettison his weights as he should have, thinking he needed the weights for another dive later on.
“This is basically human error,” Beckett said. “I had gotten a nice Grouper earlier and was trying to get another when I decided to head up. I was swimming slow due to the extra weight and was running out of air. I tried but couldn’t fill the BC (buoyancy compensator) to inflate myself to the surface.”
He was using a borrowed wet suit.
“On the surface, I started manually blowing up my BC (buoyancy compensator) and treading water. I didn’t think I was in trouble. At some point I got water in my face and that caused a spasm in my vocal chords, partially inducing hypoxia. I did a self check. I thought, I’m not drowning. The boat’s coming … .”
That’s where his memory fades. On the return to shore Beckett finally came to. His chest was killing him, he recalled.
Grateful
Doctors would say the chest compressions fractured a couple of ribs. Not uncommon when doing vigorous CPR. It reminded him of the time he fell through the roof of a burned building that caused a similar, painful injury. A week later he felt fine.
“The fact that they jumped in and did what they needed to do got me back to where I needed to be,” Beckett said. “It’s not something everybody is capable of doing. I’m very lucky I had a great group of guys that stepped up. I’m eternally grateful.”
