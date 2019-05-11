Troopers responded to a road rage incident on I-75 early Monday after a report of a man holding a gun outside a vehicle stopped in the center lane.
Within minutes of the 2 a.m. call to 911, a responding Florida Highway Patrol trooper heading north was able to actually witness the suspect’s vehicle ram another vehicle twice in the southbound lanes.
Two troopers, in separate patrol vehicles, got off I-75 at Mile Marker 193, turned around and headed back south, passed the victim’s disabled vehicle at MM 191 and pulled the suspect over at MM 189.
The suspect, a Sarasota man with a history of arrests for violence in Sarasota County, was ordered out of the vehicle. David Allen Young, 50, refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and even attempted to drive off, according to the arrest report. But a second FHP patrol vehicle arrived moments later to thwart the escape, and both troopers were able to grab the suspect and place him in handcuffs.
According to the report, the victims said they were traveling south in the left lane near MM 200 when they came upon a slower-moving gray Subaru, so they began passing it using the middle lane. That’s when the Subaru swerved into the middle lane, nearly colliding with the driver victim’s black Cadillac.
The Cadillac slowed down to allow the Subaru to continue without incident, but the Subaru then slowed down and continued to swerve at them and tried to run them off the road, said the victims.
When they sped up, the Subaru chased them down and continued to try to swerve at them. At one point the Subaru stopped in the middle lane at Mile Marker 195.
The victims continued to flee south. The suspect rammed them twice somewhere between MM 193 at Jacaranda Boulevard and MM 191 at River Road.
Young told troopers he intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle due to them protecting semi-trucks for the drug cartels. Young stated he was being watched by over 600 million people and that was the reason he was driving erratically.
The incident happened around at 2:15 a.m. on May 6, about seven hours after Young was cited by a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy for driving over the median and in the wrong direction on U.S. 41 in Sarasota. Young was fined $166.
Young is charged with two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence. He remains in jail with bond set at $40,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.