VENICE — A baby manatee rescued on Venice Beach is getting special care at ZooTampa, officials there said Thursday.
"She is super, super little," said Sandra Torres, the senior director of Communications and External Affairs at ZooTampa.
The female manatee, which washed ashore Aug. 26, weighed 44 pounds. Mote Marine Lab personnel cared for her at the scene, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers took her to ZooTampa's DAvid Straz Manatee Critical Care Center for rehabilitation.
According to ZooTampa's Facebook, this was the smallest rescued orphan calf it has treated.
Stephannie Kettle, the public relations manager at Mote Marine, said the calf was found without its mother. Since it was too young to be separated from her, the calf needed to be rescued immediately.
When the calf arrived at ZooTampa, the care center began medically monitoring her.
"They had to keep a really close eye on her to make sure she is properly eating," Torres said.
Once manatee calves, like this one, become big enough, they can be released back into the wild.
However, it can take years for the calves to reach the target size, and they must be released in the winter.
ZooTampa also has to watch for red tide as an extra factor in releasing any manatees, ensuring "the water quality is great," Torres explained.
"All of the manatees we have here, the eventual goal is to release them back into the wild," Torres said.
