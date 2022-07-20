Above: Krystyna Knop, owner of Krystyna’s on Venice Ave, brought clothing back from Italy she purchased on a recent visit. She said several shoppers were interested in purchasing clothes in the colors of the Ukrainian Flag to support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.
Left: These Pink Ladies, also known as Bonnie Hagen and Jan Liard, were excited to model pieces of the lovely Italian Clothing showcased by Krystyna’s on Venice Ave.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Above: Krystyna Knop, owner of Krystyna’s on Venice Ave, brought clothing back from Italy she purchased on a recent visit. She said several shoppers were interested in purchasing clothes in the colors of the Ukrainian Flag to support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Above: Judy Rocquin modeled at the Mane Event Lions Fashion Show and Champagne Luncheon and was one of the sponsors of the event. She took advantage of the photo op space.
GONDOLIER Photos BY FRAN VALENCIC
Left: Barbara McGillicuddy, co-chair of the Lion’s Club Fashion Show and Luncheon, greets guests as they arrive to the event at Plantation Golf and Country Club.
Pink Ladies were on hand at the Venice Lions Club 14th annual “Mane Event” Fashion Show and Luncheon.
The ’50s favorite, “At The Hop,” greeted everyone and put guests in a “Grease Lightning” mood. Several women wore poodle skirts and Dr. Richard Namikas was a Danny Zucco look-alike in cuffed jeans and a white T-shirt.
Chairs Barbara McGillicuddy and Beverly Flinn attended to every detail for the event. Pink and black gift bags lined the tables with coupons and treats for all.
Gift baskets and auction item tables wore pink bows, and each pink lady showed off a black and white polka dot scarf. How did we live without internet shopping?
There was a cardboard jukebox for photo ops, and Dr. Namikas obliged with photos for all.
As with all Lions fashion show luncheons, there were plenty of door prizes. This gala is always a talk of the town favorite.
Lions fashion divas Shelley Devine, Carole Myles, Judy Rocquin, Lisa Slonaker, Dottie Winther and Agnes Woros modeled clothes from Krystyna’s on Venice Ave.
Lions not only serve locally but also have joined Lions Club International, helping provide relief grants for countries receiving Ukrainian refugees.
Lions need volunteers. Call 941-486-6065. Lions are among the selfless, kind and hard working volunteers in Venice.
They are kind, welcoming and fun. Just look at their fashion show. They serve people of all ages in town with their work and belief that, “Kindness matters.”
Mark your calendars. Next year’s fashion show is scheduled for March 24. I’ll see you there.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Krystyna Knop, owner of Krystyna’s on Venice Ave. This fashionista looks forward to making each shopper feel like a diva.
Her clothes have just enough glitz and glamour to be elegant. They show enough simplicity to be fit for shopping and lunch trips to fab places in town.
If going on a cruise or to a wedding, Krystyna’s is the place to shop. Her love for quality is a gift helping shoppers find the perfect fit.
Krystyna enjoys fashion shows and helping nonprofits like the Lions Club in fundraising. She is always generous with gift certificates and discounts.
Krystyna is active in the Polish community and brings her flair for European designs to Venice.
Krystyna Knop is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.