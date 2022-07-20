Pink Ladies were on hand at the Venice Lions Club 14th annual “Mane Event” Fashion Show and Luncheon.

The ’50s favorite, “At The Hop,” greeted everyone and put guests in a “Grease Lightning” mood. Several women wore poodle skirts and Dr. Richard Namikas was a Danny Zucco look-alike in cuffed jeans and a white T-shirt.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

