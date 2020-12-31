VENICE — Staff and residents at ManorCare Health Services-Venice, a skilled nursing and rehab facility, got their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.
Unlike hospitals, which received vaccine shipments directly and are doing immunization themselves, long-term-care facilities are having vaccinations done under a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens, which bring in the vaccine.
Administrator Kristy Tolley said that 66 employees — about half of her staff — were signed up to be immunized Wednesday, along with 58 residents, roughly three-fourths of the day's census.
Susan Williamson, manager of Market Development, said the employee turnout was good, considering getting vaccinated is voluntary.
Employee vaccinations are being carried out in two stages as a precaution against absenteeism due to any side effects or reactions, Tolley said.
Staff and residents are scheduled for their second shot on Jan. 20. They're getting the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a booster after 21 days for full efficacy.
Anyone who didn't get vaccinated Wednesday can get their first shot in three weeks. Another date will be set for their booster.
The shots were administered by CVS under a federal contract. Two technicians were set up inside for employees, who lined up outside to wait their turn, while another two went room to room vaccinating residents, Tolley said.
Residents and staff were excited about getting vaccinated, she said — especially the residents, who are eager to be able to see their families.
ManorCare currently has suspended visitation, she said.
"We want their families to get back in the building," Tolley said.
A few employees said they did have some concern about the vaccine but not to the extent that it would inhibit them from getting it.
Jerry Couch, a physical therapy assistant, said at first he was hesitant because of the risk of side effects but decided "the benefit far outweighs the negatives."
"Plus, working in health care, I definitely don't want to spread this to anyone," he said.
Jenny Pontius, an occupational therapy assistant, said her concern was that the vaccine is new but she's not worried about having gotten it.
"I'm protecting my family, my friends and my patients — everyone that's around me," she said.
Luc Michiels, a per diem physical therapist, said he has a shellfish allergy but has never had an allergic reaction to a vaccination — and he didn't to this one, though he said he was going to wait an extra 15 minutes before leaving, to be sure.
"I trust the science," he said. "If not enough people do this, you have a problem in the future."
Venice native Maria Chlih, a hospital liaison, had a personal reason to trust the science — a cousin who works for Pfizer.
She said she was excited that the residents were getting vaccinated.
"It's going to make us go back to normalcy," she said.
Elsewhere
Holly Borrero, director of Assisted Living & Memory Care at Village On The Isle, said the continuing-care community has vaccinations scheduled for Jan. 4 for assisted-living facility staff and residents and residents of The Lofts, its independent-living component.
Residents and staff of the skilled-nursing facility will get their first shot on Jan. 8.
VOTI is expecting the Pfizer vaccine and has already scheduled the required second round of shots for three weeks later, she said.
About 80 people have registered for 100 available slots for the voluntary vaccinations, Borrero said, with a higher percentage of residents than staff signing up. Staff participation has been increasing recently, she added.
VOTI leadership is getting vaccinated to set an example, and staff have been provided "as much information as we can share" and are being strongly encouraged to get the shot, she said, but the newness of the vaccine has some people concerned.
A Banyan Residence, which offers assisted living and memory care, is still waiting to hear from CVS about scheduling its clinic, Adminstrator Blake Anderson said.
His facility signed up in October and then experienced "radio silence" until recently, when CVS emailed that it had finally gotten approval to go into assisted-living facilities, he said.
It's his understanding that skilled-nursing facilities were first in line, followed by ALFs that were hardest hit by COVID-19. Banyan hasn't had a case and may be down the list, he said.
When it's his facility's turn, all 53 residents have signed up to be vaccinated, he said. Staff participation is more of a "mixed bag," though.
Some people have expressed concern because they have allergies, he said, while some younger staff have noted that the risk of birth defects is unknown.
Anderson said that's he's encouraging his fiancee to get vaccinated in spite of that.
