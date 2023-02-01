More than 560 people attended the Venice Gondolier’s annual Best of Venice awards event Saturday at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
They represented a broad spectrum of the local business community, and many of them went home with one or more plaques as winners in the dozens of categories in the BOV program, thanks to the votes of Gondolier subscribers.
More than 50,000 votes, to be exact.
Over 500 businesses were recognized as finalists, with more than 250 businesses claiming top honors.
“It’s great to see the business community come together and celebrate their success at the Best of Venice banquet,” said Omar Zucco, the regional advertising director for APG Florida.
ManorCare Health Services-Venice was named Business of the Year. Presenting the award, Sun Coast Media Group Account Executive Alex La Motte cited the company’s commitment to community service as a major factor in its selection.
It supports local adopt-a-child, back-to-school and holiday programs, sponsors Alzheimer’s education and support groups and participates in the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual fundraising walks, she told the attendees.
But in 2022, it went above and beyond, she said, opening its doors as Hurricane Ian approached to shelter the families of staff members and residents, all of whom it fed and housed as long as they needed to stay.
It also helped with emergency repairs to the homes of staff while providing them care packages and access to showers and laundry facilities during their stay. Similar accommodations were made for community members who had been left homeless.
ManorCare exemplified the “core tenets of Venice,” LaMotte said: serving the community with care, responsibility and helpfulness.
Attendees continued the celebration after dinner and the awards presentation, dancing to the music of the DJ who had played themed walk-up music for the winners to strut to on their way to pick up their plaques.
Account executives will be busy for days delivering plaques to the businesses unable to be present.
“This year, like years past, did not disappoint, Zucco said. “I’m already looking forward to the 2024 event.”
