Members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women enjoyed a delicious breakfast while celebrating the fruits of their labor.

After welcoming everyone, Katie Morris, president of the group, presented checks to the groups receiving grants. Anyone on hand could see that the year of work and fundraisers impacts everyone in this community.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

