This group of individuals representing nonprofits in the community who received grants from the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women are, in no particular order: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, Habitat for Humanity, Kairos Prison Ministry Moore Haven, Laurel Civic, Loveland Center, On the Spot Aid, Inc., Our Lady of Lourdes Prayer Shawl, Rosary Making and Sewing Ministries, Our Lady of Lourdes Socks for Migrant Worker, St. Vincent DePaul, Twig, Venice Diocese Catholic Faith Appeal, CCW Vocational Fund and Hugs for the Homeless.
Fr. Shawn Monahan, left, and Father Jay Jancarz are grant recipients. Fr. Shawn is with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, and Father Jay organized the Socks for Migrant Workers Campaign. He is also the pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women Board Members are, from left, Jackie Briguglio , Amy O’Leary, Mary Snow, Mary Jayne Szyper, Lorrie Armagnac, Bernadette Raftery, Kathy Yaglenski and president Katie Morris. Not pictured is Florence Tanner.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women President Katie Morris presents a check to Cynthia Voortman, co-founder of On the Spot in the Moment, which provides on-the-spot health treatment to the homeless.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women enjoyed a delicious breakfast while celebrating the fruits of their labor.
After welcoming everyone, Katie Morris, president of the group, presented checks to the groups receiving grants. Anyone on hand could see that the year of work and fundraisers impacts everyone in this community.
