VENICE — The Venice High School Marching Indians earned a superior rating at the Florida Bandmasters Association Music Performance Assessment on Oct. 30.
"I'm very proud of the students and their hard work," said David Wing, the VHS band director.
The Marching Indians performed at Manatee High School during District 11's marching band assessment.
Following a year of restricted performances during the pandemic, the marching band was ready to show off its hard work.
Wing, in his second year at VHS, said it was one of the strongest showings the band has had in a long time.
This year's superior rating was special because the freshman and sophomore classes were new to the assessments this year. Last year's assessments were cancelled, so this was the first experience for the new members.
"Seeing the growth from the start of the season to now," Wing said.
Not only was it an accomplishment for the students, but also for Wing. Since his first year as VHS band director was during the pandemic, this was his first time taking the Marching Indians to the assessment.
"For me, it was very exciting to see the students achieve so high," Wing said.
Apart from state assessments, competitions and football games, the marching band of 90 students perform as often as they can.
The Marching Indians perform at local middle schools to recruit students. The marching band also hopes to play in the holiday parade downtown this year.
No matter where they are performing, Wing said he has set the standard pretty high for the students and so far they have exceeded his expectations, he said.
