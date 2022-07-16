The Friends of Venice Public Library recently celebrated the careers of two longtime employees of the Dr. William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
Roland Marcotte, assistant library manager, and Marion Mikruta, an 18-year customer service representative, recently reflected on their years with the library as they looked forward to enjoying more personal time with family and friends.
In late May, the Friends sponsored a public gathering in the afternoon and kept the festivities going with an evening dinner party for staff, family, friends and coworkers along with members of the Friends of Venice Public Library Board of Directors.
Often called a jack-of-all trades, Marcotte retired after 23 years of service to members of the community along with consistent support to the Friends, directors, librarians and staff.
During his tenure, Marcotte became a fixture and familiar face as he helped children, families and seniors or chatted with other patrons, most of whom he knew by name.
About her years at the library, Mikruta said, “Coming to work was like meeting with my other family … my work family. Our team worked well together, supported each other and were eager to help the community through the library.”
Library Manager Katie Dow said, “Both Roland and Marion have played an integral role in the growth of the library and have dedicated their time and energy to its success.”
Photo captions
Roland Marcotte recently retired after 23 years of service. Roland and his wife, Stacie, enjoyed their day and evening celebrations talking to friends, neighbors and coworkers.
Son Justin, daughter-in-law Margaret, and daughter Alicia, joined Marion and Gary Mikruta at the celebrations. Marion enjoyed her work at the library throughout her 18-year tenure.
